Ignoring ‘LowTire Pressure’ Light In Cars Can Be Dangerous, Especially During Winter Weather

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Another snow fall is supposed to hit the Columbia area according to ABC Columbia’s Chief Meteorologist John Farley. The cold air coming through has triggered many “low tire pressure” lights in vehicles to light up. Ignoring the light until it gets warmer outside might be a costly mistake, according to Scott’s Auto Repair Shop. They advise that people do not just walk around the car and kick the tires, but use a real tire-pressure gauge to make sure your tires are at the right PSI. As in, the tires are weighing what they need to. They said not doing so during the fluctuating weather is not only dangerous, but it can cost you extra gas money!

“If you have a low tire, that’s a lot of tire friction build up, from the tread hitting the asphalt. And the temperature is going to double, and if they double, that tire can get weak on the sidewalls and rupture,” Scott Allison said, owner of Scott’s Auto Repair. Filling up the tires to the right PSI “will save fuel and you will have a shorter braking distance. And that’s what we need during the winter. Shorter braking distance in between each other.”

L. Cpl. David Jones said “tire pressure plays an important part in your vehicle’s safety.”

The air in your tires expands when it is hot, and compresses when it is cold outside. Same for tires with nitrogen in them. Allison said for every ten degree jump the weather makes, your tire’s PSI will change about 1 pound. The lower the tire pressure, the hotter your tire will get when you drive it, meaning car problems when the weather gets cold.

“You can’t go by what’s on the side of the tire anymore… if you have the TPMS system on your vehicle you have to go by what’s on the door. No matter what the tire says. If the tire says 45, and your vehicle says 38, it needs to be at 38,” Allison said.

Trooper Jones said people also want to make sure you have a fully charged phone, full tank of gas, and blankets, snacks, and water in the back just in case.

“If you’re going to be traveling in the next couple days, especially if we see some winter weather here in the midlands, know that some of these road conditions can be extremely poor to drive on and hear the warning, if school’s delayed or if work’s delayed, your best action is probably going to be to stay at home where it’s the safest,” Jones said.

“For safety purposes. A lot of people carry their children around. They don’t want anything to happen to them or their children because they didn’t check the tire pressure,” Allison said. Trooper Jones says to drive extra cautious in the winter weather, meaning of course always wear your seatbelt, reduce your speeds, allow for more following distance, and don’t slam on your breaks putting those tires to the test.