SC Senators Override Governor McMaster’s Veto to Use Lottery Money for Better School Buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Senators unanimously voted (44-0) to override several vetoes from Governor McMaster that would use extra lottery money to fund better school buses.

The vote will fund more than 200 new school buses using over 20 million dollars.

The vote will not replace every school bus on the road. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said there are more thana thousand 20- plus-year-old-buses carrying South Carolina’s children.

