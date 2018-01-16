WATCH: Felder, Bowen take part in Gamecocks shootaround

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While neither Louisville transfer Brian Bowen or formerly suspended guard Rakym Felder will play in game action with Carolina through the remainder of the season, the two were on the court before USC tipped off with No. 18 Kentucky Tuesday night.

Duane Notice, class of 2017, one of last year’s stars, also made an appearance with the team as they got in shots before facing the Wildcats. Redshirt junior guard Kory Holden was also with the team as he works back from a hamstring injury.