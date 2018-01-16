Wednesday’s Snow Update

The snow will start in the Western Midlands around 4:00 AM and push southeast, arriving in Columbia by around 7:00 AM. It may initially start out as a wintry mix, but will quickly turn to all snow. As the storm continues to push to the east it will meet up with slightly warmer air, so look for more of a rain/wintry mix south and east of Columbia. It will wind down by evening. Accumulations will top out at around 2 inches in places like Newberry and Winnsboro, about an inch in Columbia, and lower amounts to the south and east. Temperatures will drop quickly on Wednesday night, so whatever moisture is left on the streets will freeze by Thursday morning. Then we’ll start a warming trend that will carry us into the weekend.