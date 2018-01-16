Winter Weather Driving Safety Tips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is not expected to see a large amount of winter weather, in terms of snow accumulations, but it’s important to keep winter safety driving tips in mind.

The City of Columbia has shared some safety tips

If you encounter an icy street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it. Ice may be slicker than it appears and can cause a car accident.

Stay away from storm-damaged areas to include damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe winter weather.

Help people who may require special assistance, such as infants, children and the elderly or disabled.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

To assist with keeping the storm drainage system working properly we would ask that yard debris and other items not be placed adjacent or next to drainage structures.