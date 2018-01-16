Winter Weather Driving Safety Tips
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is not expected to see a large amount of winter weather, in terms of snow accumulations, but it’s important to keep winter safety driving tips in mind.
The City of Columbia has shared some safety tips
- If you encounter an icy street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it. Ice may be slicker than it appears and can cause a car accident.
- Stay away from storm-damaged areas to include damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe winter weather.
- Help people who may require special assistance, such as infants, children and the elderly or disabled.
- Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.
- To assist with keeping the storm drainage system working properly we would ask that yard debris and other items not be placed adjacent or next to drainage structures.