ABC Columbia Web Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw counties and a Winter Weather Advisory for Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Sumter, and Lee counties in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Expect to see some snow with accumulations up to one inch, making travel difficult. Stay tuned to ABC Columbia for the latest on the weather, and you can find the latest delay and closing information at ABCColumbia.com.