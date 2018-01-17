Breaking: York County Officer shot during Ambush Dies

YORK CO, SC (WCCB) (WOLO)– The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that Detective Michael R. Doty passed away after being shot early Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

Doty was among four law enforcement officers that were ambushed during a domestic violence call, say officials. A K-9 officer was also shot.

Officials say the three other officers continue to recover.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody.