Broncos sign former Clemson defensive lineman

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Wednesday signed former Clemson defensive lineman DeShawn Williams to future contracts.

Williams (6-foot-1, 292 pounds) is a third-year defensive lineman who most recently competed on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2017. He appeared in four games and recorded two tackles (1 solo) and 0.5 sacks (1.0 yds) with Cincinnati in 2016 and spent his rookie year on its practice squad after the Bengals signed him as a college free agent on May 8, 2015.

Williams had 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, seven quarterback pressures and one pass breakup as a senior at Clemson.

The Denver Broncos contributed to the writing of this article.