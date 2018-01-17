Broncos sign former Clemson defensive lineman

Mike Gillespie,

Clemson’s DeShawn Williams reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Wednesday signed  former Clemson defensive lineman DeShawn Williams to future contracts.

Williams (6-foot-1, 292 pounds) is a third-year defensive lineman who most recently competed on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2017. He appeared in four games and recorded two tackles (1 solo) and 0.5 sacks (1.0 yds) with Cincinnati in 2016 and spent his rookie year on its practice squad after the Bengals signed him as a college free agent on May 8, 2015.

Williams had 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, seven quarterback pressures and one pass breakup as a senior at Clemson.

The Denver Broncos contributed to the writing of this article.

Share

Related

Clemson releases 2018 football schedule
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: No. 20 Clemson canR...
Can Clemson finally break the losing streak in Cha...
Zion Williamson to announce college decision Satur...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android