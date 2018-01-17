Calipari: Silva “manhandled” UK in Gamecocks win over Wildcats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After Chris Silva tied his career-high with 27 points to go with eight rebounds over 35 minutes, Kentucky coach John Calipari called the Gamecocks big man the difference in USC’s upset win over No. 18 Kentucky Tuesday night.

The junior forward helped the garnet and black close the game out on a 36-14 run to beat the first of two ranked opponents they’ll face at Colonial Life Arena this week. No. 21 Tennessee comes to the capital city Saturday.

“It’s all because of coach (Frank Martin),” Silva said after the win. “He’s challenging me every day, every time I step on the court, every time in real life.”

“Chris is a horse, and he’s not even close to the player that he’s going to continue to become,” Martin said.

