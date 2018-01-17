Columbia Strip Club Goes up in Flames

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Columbia Fire Department battled a blaze at a Midlands Strip Club Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived to the Platinum Plus Strip Club located in the 300 block Jacob Road around 5:30am. Fire officials say no once was inside during the fire. Managers of the strip club tell ABC Columbia News that the last person left the building around 4:30am.

The fire has damaged at least 80% of the building according to Columbia Fire Chief, Aubrey Jenkins.

The fire has been knocked down, however crews are still on scene investigating a cause.