Drugs Seized at Richland Home

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Midlands Gang Task Force seized drugs, stolen weapons, a large amount of ammunition and bullet-proof vests while conducting a search Tuesday.

Everything you see here was found in a home on the 21-hundred block of Braham Street yesterday.

Deputies arrested Darius Kaitlin, Alexander Robinson, Anthony Robinson and Kenneth Robinson.

All four have drug charges, and more charges could be coming.