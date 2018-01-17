At Least Five Deaths in South Blamed on Winter Weather

ATLANTA (AP) – At least five deaths are being blamed on cold weather in the South. In central Georgia, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the driver of a Ford Mustang hit an icy spot on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning and lost control, sending the vehicle into a Honda Civic with two men parked on the roadside. Authorities say weather-related crashes killed one person each in Cabell County, West Virginia, and New Orleans. Officials in Houston say a homeless man found dead Tuesday apparently died of exposure.