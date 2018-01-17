Richland One to Host Job Fair

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is looking for new staff.

Richland One’s Annual Job Fair will be held Saturday, January 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It will take place at the Medallion Conference Center, 7309 Garners Ferry Road.

According to a release, vacancies are available for certified (teaching) and classified (non-teaching) positions including
teachers, guidance counselors, administrators, bus drivers, clerical workers, food service staff,
maintenance workers and many other positions. Certified attendees must possess or have been eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate by December 31, 2017 in order to participate in this event.

