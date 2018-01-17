Richland One to Host Job Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is looking for new staff.

Richland One’s Annual Job Fair will be held Saturday, January 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It will take place at the Medallion Conference Center, 7309 Garners Ferry Road.

According to a release, vacancies are available for certified (teaching) and classified (non-teaching) positions including

teachers, guidance counselors, administrators, bus drivers, clerical workers, food service staff,

maintenance workers and many other positions. Certified attendees must possess or have been eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate by December 31, 2017 in order to participate in this event.