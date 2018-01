Tim Whipple receives 1,000th win game ball, but DF beats Irmo Tuesday

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Friday night marked Irmo head coach Tim Whipple’s 1,000th career win, so the Yellow Jackets decided to surprise the head coach with a ball commemorating the accomplishment before Irmo’s matchup with Dutch Fork Tuesday.

The Foxes rallied to beat Irmo, 48-45 after outscoring the Yellow Jackets 18-9 in the fourth quarter.