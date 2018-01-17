Trooper Shares Tips to Keep You and Your Car Safe if You Run Across Black Ice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Department of Transportation will be working hard to make sure drivers are safe but the threat of black ice still looms.

“These puddles you see today on your way home from work, as these temperatures hit 20 [degrees] they can freeze,” began Lance Corporal David Jones. “And that can create a dangerous situation for a lot of people here in the Midlands.”

Troopers are urging you to take things slow as standing water could turn into ice. “Revert back to basics and reduce your speed. Just creating a safer environment for motorist will help out tremendously but if you do encounter black ice, remember, never slam on brakes, just gradually hit them,” said Jones.

After you remove your foot from the accelerator and pump your brakes, Jones said it is best to slowly correct your car when it starts to slip.

“If you find yourself steering or spinning out of control, always remember to counter steer, that could help save your life,” said Jones.

Jones said fewer cars on the roads always means fewer accidents but if you do have to drive, you should be prepared for anything.

“We can’t stress this enough. Make sure your car is topped off with fuel, make sure you have a blanket in the back of your car and maybe some food in the event you do find yourself in a collision or a ditch, at least you are able to keep your car running to stay warm until law enforcement or help can arrive,” Jones said.

If you do find yourself needing some type of assistance, you can always reach Highway Patrol by dialing ‘*HP.’