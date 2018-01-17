Weather forces changes in Newberry basketball schedule

Mike Gillespie,

NEWBERRY – Inclement weather has forced Newberry and Catawba to reschedule the basketball doubleheader originally scheduled for tonight at Eleazer Arena.

Newberry will travel to Catawba tomorrow evening for games at 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.The Catawba Indians will make the return trip to Newberry on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Eleazer Arena is unavailable for basketball games tomorrow due to Newberry’s wrestling program hosting Belmont Abbey in a conference dual. The two-time defending Eastern College Athletic Conference champions’ matchup with the Crusaders begins at 7:00 p.m.

