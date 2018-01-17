Wednesday morning forecast

Tyler Ryan's Wednesday morning forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw counties and a Winter Weather Advisory for Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Sumter, and Lee counties in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Expect to see some snow with accumulations up to one inch, making travel difficult.

Timeline wise, expect the wintery mix to be throughout the midlands by late morning. Watch for ice and winter-like conditions as the area continues to cool down.

