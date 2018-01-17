Wednesday Morning Menu: Hula Fitness, 30 Second Rocks

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are searching for some fun events to enjoy indoors as we prepare for the inclement weather, look no more ABC Columbia has you covered in your Wednesday Morning Menu.

30 Second Rocks: Are you ready to rock?

Tin Roof on Senate Street is hosting 30 second rocks tonight at eight.

They will be testing your musical knowledge from back in the 70’s all the way to today’s hits.

Prizes will be given every round, and you’ll have a chance to win up to 250 dollars cash money!

Hula Fitness: How about some hoops?

and we’re not talking basketball. Learn how to hula hoop for fitness and fun!

Tapp’s Arts center is hosting a class called hoop-yogini, teaching fundamental hula hoop movements for your waist, neck, shoulders, chest and legs.

The one-hour class will burn 400 calories!

This is the second of a six-week class, the cost is $10 per session.

WWII Speaker: There’s no better way to learn about history than getting it first-hand.

Tonight, The Chabad of South Carolina is hosting Behind Enemy Lines with Martha Cone, a Holocaust Survivor.

Cone risked her life to spy on the Nazis and provide critical information to the allies.

Her story is a true inspiration to all.

Tickets to tonight’s event cost 18 dollars.