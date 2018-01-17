Winter Weather-School Closings and Delays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to the Winter Weather forecast, here is a list of School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 17th.
Please check back for updates
Governor’s State of the State POSTPONED due to weather conditions
FROM THE SOUTH CAROLINA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIVISION ON BEHALF OF THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE: STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES WILL OPERATE INCLEMENT WEATHER SCHEDULES WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2018: ANDERSON (CLOSED)…CHEROKEE (CLOSED) … CHESTER (CLOSED)…EDGEFIELD (TWO HOUR DELAY) … FAIRFIELD (CLOSED) … GREENVILLE (CLOSED)…LANCASTER (OPENS AT 10:30)…LAURENS (CLOSED)…MCCORMICK (CLOSED) … NEWBERRY… OCONEE (CLOSED)…PICKENS (CLOSED)…SALUDA (CLOSED) … SPARTANBURG (CLOSED)…UNION (CLOSED)…VISIT SCEMD.ORG/CLOSINGS FOR MORE INFORMATION
DELAYS:
Babcock Center 2 Hour Delay
Columbia College will open at 11am
Little Angels Child Care and Preschool 2 Hour Delay
CLOSED WEDNESDAY:
Ben Lippen
Bethesda Christian School
East Point Academy
Lexington School District One 2
Lexington School District Two 2
Lexington School District Three
Lexington School District Four
Lexington Richland District Five
Fairfield County Schools
Kershaw County Schools
Midlands Middle College
Newberry County Schools
Newberry County Government
Remington College, Morning Classes Canceled
Richland District One
Richland District Two
Saluda District Schools
STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED/DELAY:
Cherokee – CLOSED
Edgefield – 2 HOUR DELAY
Fairfield – CLOSED
McCormick – OPEN at 10:30 am
Saluda – 2 Hour Delay
W. Columbia-2 Hour Delay