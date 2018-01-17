Winter Weather-School Closings and Delays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to the Winter Weather forecast, here is a list of School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 17th.

Governor’s State of the State POSTPONED due to weather conditions

FROM THE SOUTH CAROLINA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIVISION ON BEHALF OF THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE: STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES WILL OPERATE INCLEMENT WEATHER SCHEDULES WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2018: ANDERSON (CLOSED)…CHEROKEE (CLOSED) … CHESTER (CLOSED)…EDGEFIELD (TWO HOUR DELAY) … FAIRFIELD (CLOSED) … GREENVILLE (CLOSED)…LANCASTER (OPENS AT 10:30)…LAURENS (CLOSED)…MCCORMICK (CLOSED) … NEWBERRY… OCONEE (CLOSED)…PICKENS (CLOSED)…SALUDA (CLOSED) … SPARTANBURG (CLOSED)…UNION (CLOSED)…VISIT SCEMD.ORG/CLOSINGS FOR MORE INFORMATION

DELAYS:

Babcock Center 2 Hour Delay

Columbia College will open at 11am

Little Angels Child Care and Preschool 2 Hour Delay

CLOSED WEDNESDAY:

Ben Lippen

Bethesda Christian School

East Point Academy

Lexington School District One 2

Lexington School District Two 2

Lexington School District Three

Lexington School District Four

Lexington Richland District Five

Fairfield County Schools

Kershaw County Schools

Midlands Middle College

Newberry County Schools

Newberry County Government

Remington College, Morning Classes Canceled

Richland District One

Richland District Two

Saluda District Schools

STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED/DELAY:

Cherokee – CLOSED

Edgefield – 2 HOUR DELAY

Fairfield – CLOSED

McCormick – OPEN at 10:30 am

Saluda – 2 Hour Delay

W. Columbia-2 Hour Delay