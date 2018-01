Cold weather hurting Spotted Seatrout numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – State wildlife officials are asking anglers to throw back a certain fish.

The Department of Natural Resources says if you’re fishing and you catch a Spotted Seatrout, let it live to fight another day.

A DNR spokesperson says the recent stretch of cold weather has caused Seatrout numbers to dwindle.

Throwing them back will give them a chance to breed and replenish those numbers.