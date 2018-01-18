Family Hopes Cash Reward Will Help Catch Sumter Killer

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– Around 10:30 Saturday morning a man was found dead outside of a church in Sumter. Now, his family is pleading for the community’s help in finding his killer. The Sumter Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward to try to encourage people with information to come forward.

“A shock to the community. A shock to everyone,” Erica Baker said, a Sumter resident said. Baker said she knew Rush from around the community. “Everyone loved him. No one had anything bad to say about him. He never did anything to bother anyone,” Baker said.

Deputies say Rush was shot multiple times. So far there are no solid leads and his family is hoping the cash reward will push someone to come forward.

“His father and mother are broken, are very hurt. His sisters are broken. The family is a loving family. Jarvis was a humble soul,” Rush’s family pastor said.

20180117 RUSH REWARD POSTER

“He always come to work, smile on his face. He was always a humble little guy. Never caused any issues, never had any problems with anyone,” Srg. Wayne Dubose said, who works for the Sumter Sheriff’s Office. Dubose said he knew Rush from when he worked at the Piggly Wiggly down the street and said he was shocked when he heard the body found was Rush’s.

“Loved him like he was family,” Aree Lapier said through tears. Lapier is the owner of Honey Chicken, the restaurant where Rush worked. Lapier said she loved Rush like a son. She was even going to give her family restaurant to him once she retired.

“Outgoing, always had a smile on his face, like I said, he never bothered anyone. He barely even talked, unless you said something to him, he barely even talked,” Baker said, remembering Rush.

Sumter Deputies said they are not going to give up on the case and they will ensure justice for Jarvis.

“And I can say this, we’re going to solve this crime. We’re going to get that. And if you’re out there, might as well come right on up because it’s easier if you come to us than if we come to you. Because if we come to you, we’re going to take you on our terms,” Deputy Ken Bell said, with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a small town, someone knows who did this to the young man,” Baker said.

There is a $5,000 reward, you can give your tip anonymously. The number for Crime Stoppers is 803-476-2718 or you can call the Sheriff’s Office directly to leave the anonymous tip. That phone number is 803-436-2002.