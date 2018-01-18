Gamecock great Alex English has advice for Zion Williamson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock great Alex English has some words of advice for Zion Williamson before the five-star’s college decision Saturday night.

English, an NBA hall-of-famer, tweeted Thursday there’s no better way to learn NBA defense than under Frank Martin.

One most important things for Zion Williamson to consider if he’s expecting to be a one and done is that there is no college coach in the country that’s going to prepare him for how to play tough NBA defense than USC’s @FrankMartin_SC — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) January 18, 2018

Williamson is a consensus five-star prospect out of Spartanburg. He’s considering USC, Clemson, UNC and Duke.