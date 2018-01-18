Gamecock great Alex English has advice for Zion Williamson

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock great Alex English has some words of advice for Zion Williamson before the five-star’s college decision Saturday night.

English, an NBA hall-of-famer, tweeted Thursday there’s no better way to learn NBA defense than under Frank Martin.

Williamson is a consensus five-star prospect out of Spartanburg. He’s considering USC, Clemson, UNC and Duke.

