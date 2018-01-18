Kasey Alia Starts GoFundMe for Slain, Injured York Co. Officers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can help the family of slain York County Deputy Mike Doty as well as the other officers injured in Tuesday morning’s ambush.

Kassy Alia, founder of Heroes in Blue and wife of slain Forest Acres Police Officer Greg Alia has set up a Go Fund Me page to aid in the recovery effort and for the family of Detective Doty.

Heroes in Blue also had this to say regarding Detective Doty’s passing, ” Our hearts are broken for his family, friends, and colleagues.

We especially ache for his brother, Chris, who also serves with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A family of service is now missing a piece of their heart.”