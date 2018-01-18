Potential Ice Issue for Morning Commute: Safety Tips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Snow fell in the Midlands Wednesday, with little accumulation, but in some parts, the snow could stick, causing Black ice for the early morning commute Thursday.

Black ice takes place when any remaining moisture on the roadways, liquid or solid (snow), freezes due to sub-32 degree temperatures. Black Ice is a frozen coating of ice that can not be seen on roadways, making it even more hazardous.

If you do plan to drive Troopers say make sure to drive carefully and slowly, and do not make sudden moves. If your car begins to skid, do not slam your brakes. Instead, turn into the skid.