School and Business Delays- Winter Weather Latest
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to Winter Weather, here is a list of School Closings and Delays for Thursday, January 18th.
DELAYS
The Babcock Center, 2 Hour Delay
Kershaw County Schools, 2 Hour Delay
Lexington School Dist. One, 2 Hour Delay
Lexington School Dist. Two, 2 Hour Delay
Lexington School Dist. Three, 2 Hour Delay
Lexington School Dist. Four, 2 Hour Delay
Lexington Richland Dist. Five, 2 Hour Delay
Richland Dist. One, 2 Hour Delay
Richland Dist. Two, 2 Hour Delay
USC Columbia Campus will open at 10 a.m.
Webster University Columbia Campus will open at 10:30 a.m.
Lexington Town Offices will open at 10 a.m.
Newberry County Government will operate on a 2 hour delay
Richland County Government offices will open at 10 a.m.
City of West Columbia Offices will open at 10 a.m.
STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES WILL OPERATE INCLEMENT WEATHER SCHEDULES THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2018: CHESTER (10:00 AM OPEN)…DILLON (2 HOUR DELAY)…EDGEFIELD (2 HOUR DELAY) … FLORENCE (2 HOUR DELAY)…LANCASTER (OPEN AT NOON)…MARION (2 HOUR DELAY)…MARLBORO (10:30 AM OPEN)…MCCORMICK (10:30 AM OPEN)…NEWBERRY (2 HOUR DELAY) …RICHLAND (10:00 AM OPEN)…SALUDA (OPEN AT NOON) …UNION (OPEN AT NOON)…
CLOSED
Newberry County Schools Closed Thursday
Saluda County Schools Closed Thursday