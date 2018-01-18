School and Business Delays- Winter Weather Latest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to Winter Weather, here is a list of School Closings and Delays for Thursday, January 18th.

DELAYS

The Babcock Center, 2 Hour Delay

Kershaw County Schools, 2 Hour Delay

Lexington School Dist. One, 2 Hour Delay

Lexington School Dist. Two, 2 Hour Delay

Lexington School Dist. Three, 2 Hour Delay

Lexington School Dist. Four, 2 Hour Delay

Lexington Richland Dist. Five, 2 Hour Delay

Richland Dist. One, 2 Hour Delay

Richland Dist. Two, 2 Hour Delay

USC Columbia Campus will open at 10 a.m.

Webster University Columbia Campus will open at 10:30 a.m.

Lexington Town Offices will open at 10 a.m.

Newberry County Government will operate on a 2 hour delay

Richland County Government offices will open at 10 a.m.



City of West Columbia Offices will open at 10 a.m.

STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES WILL OPERATE INCLEMENT WEATHER SCHEDULES THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2018: CHESTER (10:00 AM OPEN)…DILLON (2 HOUR DELAY)…EDGEFIELD (2 HOUR DELAY) … FLORENCE (2 HOUR DELAY)…LANCASTER (OPEN AT NOON)…MARION (2 HOUR DELAY)…MARLBORO (10:30 AM OPEN)…MCCORMICK (10:30 AM OPEN)…NEWBERRY (2 HOUR DELAY) …RICHLAND (10:00 AM OPEN)…SALUDA (OPEN AT NOON) …UNION (OPEN AT NOON)…

CLOSED

Newberry County Schools Closed Thursday

Saluda County Schools Closed Thursday