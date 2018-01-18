Thursday Morning Menu: Back to School Party, Financial Help

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here is a look at some of the events happening around the Midlands in your Thursday Morning Menu.

Back to School Party: College students may not have been ready to go back to school this week, but Tin Roof is trying to cheer them up.

Tonight, starting at 8PM, Tin Roof is hosting it’s Back to School Party.

They’ll be bringing in two DJ’s to rock the house while you enjoy discounted food and drinks all night long.

Finances: Managing your finances can be tricky, and it’s okay to ask for help.

This weekend, help is on the way with Atmosphere Christian Center’s Financial Empowerment seminar.

They’ll be bringing in professionals from the top of the financial industry to show you how to take immediate steps to change your life. Today is the final day to register for this seminar.

Down Under: If you have ever wanted to find a new place to check out the Capital City you’re in luck, if you don’t mind taking a trip under ground.

Historic Columbia is offering it’s behind the scenes tour of Columbia Down Under tonight at 6:30.

Guests will experience a group of shops, bars and restaurants just below the surface of the Arcade Mall on Main street all while enjoying beer, wine, and light snacks.