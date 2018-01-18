USC Seniors Host Clothing Drive to Keep the Homeless Warm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- This cold winter season we are experiencing is warming the hearts of some University of South Carolina seniors.

What started off as a normal coffee run earlier this month sparked an idea for a call to action for social work major Morgan Larch.

“This guy came up to my window and he had nothing on, he looked cold. I opened my door and he said, ‘I’m not going to hurt you, I was just wondering if you had something warm.’ I gave him my favorite pair of purple socks,” Larch recalled.

Morgan said it was the man’s gratitude over the socks that showed her that she and her fellow students can make a big difference for the less fortunate. She and fellow senior social work major Mary Wilder are teaming up through the Undergraduate Student Social Work Association to collect socks, scarves, gloves, toiletries and granola bars to give to those in need.

“There are 1600 people who are outside in this 20-degree weather so the more the better. We are accepting everything from wherever,” Wilder said about the homeless in Columbia.

The seniors will be placing more collection bins around campus in the coming days but for now, you can drop off items on the second floor of Hamilton College. Click here to make a monetary donation. The seniors say all of the money collected go towards purchasing the necessities. For more information email Morgan Larch, mlarch@email.sc.edu, or Mary Wilder, mwilder@email.sc.edu. The drive ends January 31st.