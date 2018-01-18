WATCH: Irmo’s Detrek Browning sets school record in Francis Marion win Wednesday

Mike Gillespie,

AUGUSTA, GA – Senior guard Detrek Browning scored a school-record 41 points, including three free throws with less than one second left in double overtime to lift Francis Marion University to a thrilling 106-104 road victory over Augusta University, Wednesday night (Jan. 17) in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.

The Patriots improve to 10-5 overall and even their PBC mark at 5-5.  The win was the Patriots’ first on the Jaguars’ home floor since Feb. 14, 2004, a span of 13 games.  FMU will host Flagler College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Trailing 104-103 with 5.4 seconds left in the second overtime, Browning drove down the lane and was fouled with 0:00.8 left on the clock.  The Augusta bench was then assessed a technical foul and Browning hit three free throws before missing the fourth on purpose to seal the win.

Browning connected on 14-of-22 field goal attempts, including 4-of-9 three-point shots, and hit 9-of-11 free throws.  In the process, he broke one of the longest-standing Patriot records, eclipsing the old scoring mark of 40 points set by Hank Foster in an 85-68 win over Coker College on Feb. 15, 1984.  Browning also passed Young Harris College’s C.J. Wilson to move into third place on the conference’s all-time scoring list with 1,986 points.

Junior Victor Hunt came off the Patriot bench to score a career-high 13 points, while senior Warren Specht scored 12 and junior Ryan Davis 15.  Junior Brandon Parker tallied eight points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Tamyrik Fields led Augusta (8-8, 5-5) with 33 points and seven rebounds, while Deane Williams posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Augusta led by as many as 10 points in the first half before settling for a 43-38 advantage at halftime.

FMU rallied and took its first lead of the contest at 62-61 on a free throw by Davis with 8:55 left.  The Patriots eventually led by six (75-69), but the Jaguars stormed back to tie the contest at 84-84 on a three-pointer by Tyvez Moore with 28 ticks on the clock.  Browning missed a potential game-winning three-pointer with one second left in regulation.

Davis forced the second overtime when he banked in a three-pointer from 25 feet as the buzzer sounded in the first extra session, knotting the game at 95-95.

Francis Marion connected on 52.9 percent of its field goal attempts including 15-of-32 from three-point territory, and was 15-of-27 at the free throw stripe.  Augusta shot 54.4 percent from the field, including 5-of-18 from behind the three-point arc, and hit 25-of-34 charity tosses.

Francis Marion athletics contributed to the writing of this article.

VIDEO COURTESY: WJBF

Share

Related

Trooper Shares Tips to Keep You and Your Car Safe ...
Broncos sign former Clemson defensive lineman
Dominion Energy Presents Merger Proposal In Front ...
Jose Leger out as manager of Fireflies

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android