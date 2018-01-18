WATCH: Irmo’s Detrek Browning sets school record in Francis Marion win Wednesday

AUGUSTA, GA – Senior guard Detrek Browning scored a school-record 41 points, including three free throws with less than one second left in double overtime to lift Francis Marion University to a thrilling 106-104 road victory over Augusta University, Wednesday night (Jan. 17) in Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball action.

The Patriots improve to 10-5 overall and even their PBC mark at 5-5. The win was the Patriots’ first on the Jaguars’ home floor since Feb. 14, 2004, a span of 13 games. FMU will host Flagler College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Trailing 104-103 with 5.4 seconds left in the second overtime, Browning drove down the lane and was fouled with 0:00.8 left on the clock. The Augusta bench was then assessed a technical foul and Browning hit three free throws before missing the fourth on purpose to seal the win.

Browning connected on 14-of-22 field goal attempts, including 4-of-9 three-point shots, and hit 9-of-11 free throws. In the process, he broke one of the longest-standing Patriot records, eclipsing the old scoring mark of 40 points set by Hank Foster in an 85-68 win over Coker College on Feb. 15, 1984. Browning also passed Young Harris College’s C.J. Wilson to move into third place on the conference’s all-time scoring list with 1,986 points.

Junior Victor Hunt came off the Patriot bench to score a career-high 13 points, while senior Warren Specht scored 12 and junior Ryan Davis 15. Junior Brandon Parker tallied eight points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Tamyrik Fields led Augusta (8-8, 5-5) with 33 points and seven rebounds, while Deane Williams posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Augusta led by as many as 10 points in the first half before settling for a 43-38 advantage at halftime.

FMU rallied and took its first lead of the contest at 62-61 on a free throw by Davis with 8:55 left. The Patriots eventually led by six (75-69), but the Jaguars stormed back to tie the contest at 84-84 on a three-pointer by Tyvez Moore with 28 ticks on the clock. Browning missed a potential game-winning three-pointer with one second left in regulation.

Davis forced the second overtime when he banked in a three-pointer from 25 feet as the buzzer sounded in the first extra session, knotting the game at 95-95.

Francis Marion connected on 52.9 percent of its field goal attempts including 15-of-32 from three-point territory, and was 15-of-27 at the free throw stripe. Augusta shot 54.4 percent from the field, including 5-of-18 from behind the three-point arc, and hit 25-of-34 charity tosses.

Francis Marion athletics contributed to the writing of this article.

VIDEO COURTESY: WJBF