RCSD: Teen identified in early morning fatal shooting over drugs, suspect arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the shooting teen who died early Friday morning.

Khalil Cook, 19, of Columbia died as a result of a gunshot wound to the torso, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Gale River Road.

Cook was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richland County deputies say Cook and Louis Corbett, IV were involved in an altercation over drugs hours earlier.

Corbett is accused of returning to the Gale River residence and fatally shooting Cook. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

