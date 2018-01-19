Baby killed, 15 injured after car crashes into pedestrians on Rio de Janeiro beach

15 people injured after car crashes into pedestrians on Rio de Janeiro beach





ABC News – A baby was killed and 15 people were injured — including more children — after a car crashed into pedestrians along a beach walk in Brazil, according to media reports and local authorities.

An 8-month-old baby was killed in the accident, according to Reuters and Brazilian TV network Globo, citing police.

The driver is suspected to have suffered some kind of epileptic attack, according to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro State. The accident is not thought to be terror-related, officials said.

Video out of Rio de Janeiro shows people strewn about the sand after the accident.

At least 15 people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians near a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 18, 2018. Reuters

At least 15 people were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians near a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Jan. 18, 2018. Reuters

Firefighters give the first aid to people that were hurt after a car drove into the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Military police said on Twitter that at least 11 people were injured. The Associated Press





First responders were seen tending to the injured, who were surrounded by a crowd of onlookers after the accident. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

A small black car was seen with its hood lifted as authorities investigated the scene.

It’s the run-up to Carnival season, so beaches are more crowded than normal with tourists.