Clemson quarterback announces he's transferring

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Sophomore QB Zerrick Cooper announced on twitter his plans to transfer from Clemson.

“Thank you to Coach Swinney, the Clemson staff & the best fans in college football for an incredible two years,” Cooper posted. “The memories & relationships I have built with my teammates will be truly unforgettable. I will miss playing in Orange & Purple. However, after much prayer & thinking with my family, I have decided to transfer from Clemson University. This is no reflection on the Clemson family but rather a direct reflection of my drive to lead, play & compete. Orange & Purple will always be in my heart.”

Cooper attempted 41 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions last season, but with Kelly Bryant more than likely getting the start next season and incoming freshman Trevor Lawrence almost assured his backup spot, Cooper would have been relegated to at least the third string position on the roster.

