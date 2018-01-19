GCA’s Gary receives offer from Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On the same day he received a scholarship offer from the Gamecocks, Gray Collegiate junior forward Juwan Gary made history on the hardwood.

The 6’6″ four-star prospect scored his 1,000 point in his high school career Friday night in the War Eagles’ 90-28 victory over C.A. Johnson. USC assistant coach Bruce Shingler was on hand scouting Gary.

Gray Collegiate's Juwan Gary '19 received an offer from South Carolina today..watched him all year & can truly say, he's taken that nxt step pic.twitter.com/c8UWytGG59 — Carey Rich (@TheCaptain_03) January 19, 2018

Gray Collegiate gets a basketball sweep tonight over C.A. Johnson in Varsity boys & girls and JV. Varsity boys won 90-28! Junior Juwan Gary who got an offer from SC today went over 1,000 in his career. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/e92WiLj2nN — Coach Todd Helms (@coachtoddhelms) January 20, 2018

Ranked 29th among all prospects in the nation for the Class of 2018 by ESPN, Gary also has offers reportedly from Clemson, UConn, NC State, and Maryland.