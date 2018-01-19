GCA’s Gary receives offer from Gamecocks

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On the same day he received a scholarship offer from the Gamecocks, Gray Collegiate junior forward Juwan Gary made history on the hardwood.

The 6’6″ four-star prospect scored his 1,000 point in his high school career Friday night in the War Eagles’ 90-28 victory over C.A. Johnson. USC assistant coach Bruce Shingler was on hand scouting Gary.

Ranked 29th among all prospects in the nation for the Class of 2018 by ESPN, Gary also has offers reportedly from Clemson, UConn, NC State, and Maryland.

Share

Related

Zion shines in final game before college pick
Former Gamecock pitching coach takes new role in U...
Alshon Jeffery on playing in NFC Championship: ...
Jennings soars, as no. 10 Gamecocks get bounceback...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android