GCA’s Gary receives offer from Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On the same day he received a scholarship offer from the Gamecocks, Gray Collegiate junior forward Juwan Gary made history on the hardwood.
The 6’6″ four-star prospect scored his 1,000 point in his high school career Friday night in the War Eagles’ 90-28 victory over C.A. Johnson. USC assistant coach Bruce Shingler was on hand scouting Gary.
Ranked 29th among all prospects in the nation for the Class of 2018 by ESPN, Gary also has offers reportedly from Clemson, UConn, NC State, and Maryland.