Newberry baseball picked third; two named preseason all-SAC

ROCK HILL – Newberry has been picked to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference by the league’s baseball coaches, while two Wolves have been selected to the preseason all-conference teams.

Newberry edged out Tusculum by one point for third place in the preseason poll after a third-place finish in the standings a season ago at 16-8 in league play. Defending regular-season champion Catawba was picked to repeat, garnering nine first-place votes, while Lincoln Memorial, last year’s second-place team in the standings and tournament champions, was voted to finish second.

The Wolves were represented by senior designated hitter Ben Herring and sophomore starting pitcher Evan Estridge on the preseason all-SAC first team.

First Team

Ben Herring (DH) – Herring led the team and was 12th in the SAC with a .366 batting average in 2017. The junior’s .519 slugging percentage led the team and he accumulated 37 RBI’s despite not playing in 10 of Newberry’s 50 games. He had five games of three or more hits last season, including a team-high three game with four hits apiece.

Evan Estridge (SP) – A Chapin native, Estridge worked his way into the starting rotation by the season’s second weekend and finished his freshman season with a 5-2 record and 3.86 ERA. He recorded 45 strikeouts and 11 walks in his 63.0 innings of work and allowed opponents to hit .290 off him. His most impressive performance came in a complete-game shutout over Mars Hill in which he struck out 11 batters with just one walk, an effort that earned him Southeast Region and SAC Pitcher of the Week honors.

PRESEASON SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE COACHES’ POLL

Rank Team Points First-Place Votes 1 Catawba 99 9 2 Lincoln Memorial 90 1 3 Newberry 73 4 Tusculum 72 T-5 Carson-Newman 58 T-5 Mars Hill 58 7 Wingate 48 8 Coker 40 9 Lenoir-Rhyne 34 10 Anderson 22

PRESEASON ALL-SAC FIRST TEAM

OF – Luke Setzer, Catawba

OF – Logan Augustine, Lincoln Memorial

OF – Brett Brubaker, Mars Hill

1B – Timmy Wages, Lincoln Memorial

2B – Kyle Smith, Catawba

SS – Tyler Adams, Lincoln Memorial

3B – Brett Langhorne, Carson-Newman

C – Matt Honeycutt, Mars Hill

DH – Ben Herring, Newberry

SP – Hunter Shepherd, Catawba

SP – Zac Brown, Mars Hill

SP – Evan Estridge, Newberry

RP – Griffin Hollifield, Coker

PRESEASON ALL-SAC SECOND TEAM

OF – William Thomas, Anderson

OF – Mason Ewers, Lincoln Memorial

OF – Ty Andrus, Wingate

1B – Chance Bowden, Catawba

2B – Daulton Martin, Tusculum

SS – Tyler Miller, Anderson

3B – Christian Stampler, Mars Hill

C – Andrew Llewellyn, Wingate

DH – Bradley Brown, Wingate

SP – Jared Mathewson, Mars Hill

SP – Will Gardner, Carson-Newman

SP – Hunter Hamilton, Wingate

RP – Dominic Morabito, Lincoln Memorial

