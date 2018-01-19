Sumter Fire Department Fights Major Warehouse Fire, Then Two House Fires Hours Later

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– Friday was a busy day for the Sumter Fire Department, which kicked off around four in the morning when a warehouse was going up in flames. The fire was so big they had five crews and had to call on Shaw Air Force Base for more manpower.

“Can’t thank those guys and gals enough. Absolutely wonderful, wonderful job they do for us, helping us and the city. Especially with aerial support and manpower. They’re a huge benefit to us and what we do here at the fire department,” Matthew Ray said, Captain of Sumter Fire Department. About 50 Sumter firefighters that had to bear the freezing temperatures and the searing heat of the fire. By the time they arrived on the scene, the warehouse was already about 80% involved.

“We’ve got some firefighters on the ground with some hand lines, that are continuing to have to work and be able to put those hot spots out,” Joey Duggan said, Battalion Chief of Sumter Fire.

Around 2 o’clock they had to switch gears as they saw smoke coming from about 4 blocks away. Giving firefighters a very short break to recover before having to run to the next fire.

“Our firefighters are beat down. I mean, you have to go from working at 4 this morning, at a fire like this, Then having to go to a fire, that came in as a structure fire, but over on Hampton Ave. But then again, we had another structure that was right beside it was really close which became an exposure. And that one caught on fire, so they were really fighting two house fires at the same time,” Duggan said.

“It’s been a busy day for all of us. And these firefighters are the heroes, they’re the ones who jump in the middle of the action,” Cuthbert Langley said, with the American Red Cross. Firefighters say the warehouse fire caused about $1.9 million in damage. Of the house fires down the street, it displaced seven individuals. Five of them being children all under 12-years-old. But luckily, no one was injured in either of the major fires.

“When you have this many fires and at this magnitude, and everybody walks away and nobody gets hurt, that’s a good day,” Duggan said.

Firefighters are still wondering how all of these fires started. They are all still under investigation. If you’d like to help the families affected in the house fires, you can contact your local Red Cross.