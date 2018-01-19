Teen Found Shot to Death

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Richland County Deputies are investigating a homicide they say took place in the early hours of Friday morning. Officials have few details at this time, but have been able to confirm that an 18 year old teenager was shot dead in the front yard of his own home.

Richland County Deputies say they were responding to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Gale River Road around two o’clock this morning.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for update on air and online.

