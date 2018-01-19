TV crew arrested with fake explosive at airport

ABC News – A television film crew was arrested on Thursday after attempting to pass a suspicious item with “all of the makings of an improvised explosive device” through security at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“At least seven individuals have been arrested by Port Authority Police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a suspicious item in a carry-on bag,” said TSA in a statement.

A preliminary investigation revealed some members of the group intentionally carried the item through the security checkpoint while others in the group covertly filmed the encounter. Their goal was to see whether or not the TSA would detect the item, which was concealed in a rolling bag.

TSA officers did in fact detect it, and the film crew was arrested on multiple charges.

The Star-Ledger reported that the crew was filming for cable network CNBC.

The perpetrators face possible civil penalties by TSA, and can be charged over $13,000 per security violation.