Update: 3 Alarm Fire Consumes Sumter Warehouse

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — We are continuing to follow a developing story out of Sumter as fire officials work to fight a massive warehouse fire.

Fire officials tell us they have been trying to fight the blaze that broke out just before 5 this morning along Hauser street. Sergeant Joey Duggin with the Sumter Fire Department tells ABC Columbia News the roof to the warehouse has collapsed and fire and smoke are still coming from the unit. the location according to fire crews was storing pellets and carpet materials they say contributed to the heavy fire, and smoke that could be seen for miles.

A portion of the Lafayette Bridge (Highway 15) was already shut down as work was being done to the train track in the area near the blaze. According to authorities, the warehouse was closed when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

There is still a lot of work to be done before fire crews are able to leave the scene of the 3 alarm fire. Sergent Duggin says they plan to be at the location all day. “This is going to be a tedious process. We are still setting up water lines, and have to get beneath the sheet metal roof that has collapsed to continue fighting hot spots..”

No word on what may have sparked the fire.

ABC Columbia has a crew at the scene gathering more details and will bring you updates on air and online.