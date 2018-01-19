Zion shines in final game before college pick

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – On Saturday night, five-star phenom Zion Williamson will announce where he’ll be playing college basketball next season, as both Carolina and Clemson are among his final choices.

But the in-state superstar spent his Friday night leading Spartanburg Day past Shannon Forest Christian 80-59.

Williamson racked up plenty of highlight-reel dunks on the way to 34 points to lead the Griffins to victory. He’s scheduled to make his collegiate choice on his school’s campus, inside the gymnasium, at 8 p.m.