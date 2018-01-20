Congress Meets to Try Ending Government Shutdown as Immigration Debate Remains a Focus

Lawmakers are back on Capitol Hill Saturday after a dramatic showdown led to a federal government shutdown shortly after midnight on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

It is the first time in recent history when government operations shut down while Republicans control both the White House and Congress.

Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, issued a memo to the leaders of federal agencies and executive departments Saturday, telling them to prepare for the possibility of the shutdown continuing into the start of the work week on Monday, saying there is no “clear indication that the Congress will act in time” to fund the government before Sunday night.

Immigration came into sharp focus as one of the topics dividing the two parties in the days, hours and even minutes leading up to the shutdown. Democrats are accusing Republicans of ignoring the topic, as well as others including public health and veterans issues, in proposed resolutions. Conservatives have portrayed the stalemate as a case of Democratic obstruction.

At the Capitol on Saturday, Republican leaders including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., focused their ire on top officials across the aisle, particularly Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

McCarthy said he believed there was bipartisan agreement to eventually negotiate on four key immigration issues, including protections for persons formally covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, but said characterized the shutdown as “irresponsible” in the midst of “meeting [and] making progress” on the immigration details.

The White House said Saturday that Trump has been on the phone with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis. but, “will not negotiate on immigration reform until Democrats stop playing games and reopen the government.”

The statement echoed early-morning tweets by Trump, in which he attacked Democrats for prioritizing an immigration solution.

“Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess,” Trump tweeted.