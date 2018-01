Top Recruit Zion Williamson Commits to Duke

ESPN,( WOLO)–Spartanburg high school standout Zion Williamson announced his pick Saturday night.

Zion is headed to Duke University to play for the Blue Devils.

The University of South Carolina and Clemson were among his choices.

Williamson thanked both Clemson and South Carolina for their recruitments.

“I still have a lot of for my state. I love my state to death,” he said.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia Sports for the latest .