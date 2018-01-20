U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Reacts to Latest on Government Shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is reacting to the latest on the U.S. Government shutdown.

In a statement released to ABC Columbia News U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today made this statement:

“Leader McConnell mentioned last night he was willing to make a proposal for a CR through February 8 and seek resolution on immigration, disaster relief, military and government funding, CHIP, and other health care related issues. I would support such a proposal.

“I also agree with Senator McConnell we are close to a resolution on all these issues.

“After extensive discussions with senators on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if there was a commitment that after February 8th the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no alternative agreement was reached with the White House and House of Representatives.

“This will guarantee the Border Security/DACA issue will be brought forward with an open amendment process for resolution no later than February 8th. I’m confident we can find a solution to Border Security/DACA once we start the process. Success on this will lead to a breakthrough on all other issues.

“After my discussions with numerous senators on both sides of the last night it is clear to me a commitment to move to immigration after February 8th is the key to ending the government shutdown and finding resolution on all the outstanding issues.

“However, having additional time to resolve these outstanding matters if there is the will to get the job done. General Mattis’s statement yesterday that defense cuts and continuing resolutions have done more damage to the American military than any enemy on the battlefield was very sobering. Military necessity —combined with the reality that DACA recipient lives will soon be turned upside down — provides the incentive for Congress to get it right once and for all.

“In light of these realities, I’m hopeful there will be overwhelming bipartisan support for the February 8 proposal.”