Authorities Find 3 Bodies Inside South Carolina Home

AP,

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)- Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside a South Carolina home.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger described the deaths as violent in nature, but provided no further details in a statement released on Saturday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were found after deputies went to a home around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Clevenger identified two of the victims as 23-year-old Nathan Louis Poffenberger and 59-year-old Francis Delancey Richards. He identified the third victim as Fred Richards, but family members couldn’t provide an age. All three are from Landrum.

