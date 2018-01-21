Duke-bound Williamson speaks on college decision

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – With the basketball world watching across the United States on national television, fans of the Palmetto State’s power programs were hoping Zion Williamson would stay in his home state.

When the hat came out of the bag at the Spartanburg Day gymnasium Saturday night, it wasn’t orange with a white paw print. It wasn’t garnet with the block C.

The five-star prospect placed a blue cap on his head, the Duke Blue Devils logo crystal clear. Zion’s headed to the Tar Heel State to play for Mike Krzyzewski and join the number one ranked recruiting class in the country.

The Griffins’ high-flying viral power forward is the second-ranked prospect in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN. He’s set to join a Duke incoming class that features the top high school senior in the country, R.J. Barrett, the third-ranked player in the Class of ’18, Cam Reddish, and the No. 10 player in their rankings, Tre Jones.

On top of USC and Clemson, Williamson was also considering Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

“Every school had their own uniqueness about it. Every school had things that they did best,” Williamson said. “So it was very difficult seperating one school from everybody else.”

Zion went on to say that he had made his decision to go to Duke before going to sleep Friday night, but when he woke up Saturday, he was convinced that going to play his college ball in Durham was the correct choice for him.