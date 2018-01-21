Fort Jackson Officials Explain Government Shutdown Impacts

FORT JACKSON, SC (WOLO)- During day two of the Government shutdown, Fort Jackson issued a statement explaining the affects it would have on the military base.

Officials with Fort Jackson say government shutdown won’t affect it’s ability to keep you safe, or the installation secure. Fire and Emergency Services and security operations will continue uninterrupted and gates will remain open.

As the military base continues to analyze the affects of the shutdown they say these things will remain the same.

-All active duty personnel will report to work as usual.

-All civilians should report to duty as they normally would. At that time they will find out if they are furloughed.

-Child and Youth Services operations will continue.

– Fort Jackson DODEA schools are on normal schedule.

– DFACs will remain open.

– Gyms will remain open.

– Healthcare services remain unchanged and open to our DoD eligible beneficiaries.

Below is a list of things that have been affected:

– All leave is cancelled for civilian employees.

– Almost all government travel will be delayed, cancelled or cut short.

– As of right now, the commissary will remain open until close of business Wednesday at which time it will close. They WILL also be opened on Monday which is a change from normal operating hours.

– The PX, gas stations, Shopettes, movie theater and outdoor recreation services will stay open.

“We will continue to update you as the full effects of the shutdown are realized. As always, your chain of command or supervisory chain remain your best source for information and guidance should you have specific-to-you or your family questions.”