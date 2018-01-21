Gamecocks keep close, but can’t get past Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After losing an early lead in the second minute of play, Carolina was able to force two more ties and get within a possession of No. 21 Tennessee 13 times, but was never able to eclipse the Volunteers Sunday night, falling 70-63.

The Gamecocks dropped to 3-4 in the SEC, unable to knock off their second-straight conference rival ranked in the Top 25 after beating Kentucky Tuesday night.

Wes Myers and Justin Minaya each scored 16 points to lead the Gamecocks on the night, while Chris Silva only made one field goal, scoring six points, and picking up four fouls. Lamonte Turner had a game-high 25 for the Vols (13-5, 4-3 SEC).

USC, now 12-7 on the season, travels to Florida for their next contest, Wednesday January 24.