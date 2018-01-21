South Carolina School District Sues in Insurance Case

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina school district has sued a North Carolina insurance brokerage, saying it sold the district excessive policies and charged too much.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the Berkeley County School District sued in U.S. District Court seeking more than $42 million from its former chief financial officer, Brantley D. Thomas III, two men at the Charlotte insurance brokerage and several insurance companies.

The lawsuit says the school district spent almost $14 million in the last 16 years to insure itself against “non-existent or nominal risk.”

Thomas pleaded guilty this week to 20 counts including embezzlement, money laundering and public corruption. The Hanahan man is awaiting sentencing. The parent insurance company, Hub International Limited of Chicago was closed Thursday because of a snow storm and could not be reached to comment.