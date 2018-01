‘State of the City’ Set for Tuesday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The State of the City is set for Tuesday.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is ready to release his plans for Columbia, for the new year.

The Mayor announced that he will deliver the 2018 State of the City address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30th.

It will take place at Columbia College which is at 1301 Columbia College Drive.

According to city officials, the address will be held in the Cottingham Theater.