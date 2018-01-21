Wilson, Harris Lead No. 10 Gamecocks Past Kentucky 81-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A’ja Wilson scored 26 points after missing two games because of an ankle injury, leading No. 10 South Carolina over Kentucky 81-64 Sunday.

Wilson, who tops the Southeastern Conference in scoring with 23.2 points per game, showed no ill effects in her return from a sprained right ankle. He shot 10 for 12 and also had eight rebounds.

Former Kentucky forward Alexis Jennings added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (16-3, 5-2). The junior averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds during her two seasons with the Wildcats.

Tyasha Harris had 12 points for South Carolina in its seventh straight win over Kentucky. The Gamecocks made their last five shots of the first half and outscored the Wildcats 21-8 in the second quarter.

Maci Morris led Kentucky (9-11, 1-5) with 19 points. Taylor Murray had 17 points, KeKe McKinney had 12 and Dorie Harrison 11.

NOTABLE

Carolina’s 81 points came against a Kentucky squad that entered the game allowing just 62.4 points per SEC game.

Sunday marked the third time this season Carolina shot at least 50.0 percent from the 3-point line. The Gamecocks finished the contest 6-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (26 points) notched her 10th game with at least 25 points this season. She has led the Gamecocks in scoring 12 times during her senior campaign.

Gamecock sophomore Tyasha Harris set a new career high with 13 assists against Kentucky. The guard has boasted double-digits assists in three of Carolina’s seven SEC contests this season.

GAMECHANGER

The Gamecocks built a double-digit lead (34-20) at the half after closing the second quarter on an 11-2 run over the final 4:16 of the period. Carolina, which received field goals from four different players during the run, caused four turnovers throughout the stretch.

KEY STAT

South Carolina shot over 60.0 percent from the floor for the second-straight game after finishing 32-of-53 (60.4) against Kentucky. The Gamecocks shot 79.2 percent (19-of-24) in the second half and connected on eight of their final nine field goal attempts of the game.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks continue SEC play on Thu., Jan. 25, when they host Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff against the Razorbacks is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network.