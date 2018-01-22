Benedict edged by #16 Morehouse, 103-102 in overtime Monday
The 16th-ranked and undefeated Morehouse College Maroon Tigers rallied from a six-point overtime deficit to nip the Benedict College Tigers, 103-102 in overtime on Monday night.
For the second week in a row and the fourth time this season, Francis Marion University senior guard and Irmo High grad Detrek Browning has been named the Peach Belt Conference player of the week.
Hot shooting from the floor from the Wolves propelled them to a 112-83 win over nonconference opponent Piedmont International. Newberry finished the night connecting on a season-high 60 percent of their attempts from the field.
Due to the potential for a number of closings and delays, please check back for updates. Information can be sent to news@abccolumbia.com DELAYS: Lexington School District One 2 Hour Delay…
The Claflin University men’s basketball team dropped its second straight road game falling to Clark Atlanta, 97-82, in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) road contest in front of a crowd of 878 inside Epps Gym.
Hours after Steve Wilks was named the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, the Carolina Panthers promoted defensive line coach Eric Washington to the role of defensive coordinator.
After splitting a pair of games against ranked programs last week, USC now preps for two more Top 25 teams on their schedule.
After seeing their three-game conference win streak snapped Saturday, South Carolina State was unable to work their way back to the winning side Monday, falling to Hampton 91-84.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The first step to improving Malfunction Junction is underway. Lanes along I-26 and I-126 will be closed this week for preliminary work. From Sunday, through Thursday, Jan. 25, nighttime single lane…
(WOLO) - Ticket IQ, which tracks Super Bowl ticket prices, says Monday (1/22) morning's cheapest available ticket for Super Bowl LII is $4,370. The group says the average ticket…