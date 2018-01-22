Another Clemson quarterback transferring

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Just four days after backup Clemson quarterback Zerrick Cooper announced his decision to transfer, the Tigers are losing another QB.

Rising junior Tucker Israsel announced through Clemson’s social media accounts Monday that he’s transferring.

Israel didn’t play a snap during the 2017 season because of an illness and completed just four passes for 25 yards in 2016.

