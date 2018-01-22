Another Clemson quarterback transferring

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Just four days after backup Clemson quarterback Zerrick Cooper announced his decision to transfer, the Tigers are losing another QB.

Rising junior Tucker Israsel announced through Clemson’s social media accounts Monday that he’s transferring.

“My time here at Clemson will always hold a special place in my heart.” We look forward to Tucker Israel doing great things in life after getting his degree from @ClemsonUniv. We wish for good luck & great success for 🔟!👏👏👏 Forever a Tiger. Forever #ALLIN#ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/4atow3Lt0K — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 22, 2018

Israel didn’t play a snap during the 2017 season because of an illness and completed just four passes for 25 yards in 2016.